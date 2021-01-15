Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Separately, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

XBUY stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. Amplify International Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $53.62.

