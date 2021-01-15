Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $770.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

