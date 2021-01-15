Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.00 Million

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post sales of $146.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.20 million and the lowest is $145.80 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $146.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $582.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $585.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $561.55 million, with estimates ranging from $557.10 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.