Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.01. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.51. 410,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,493. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

