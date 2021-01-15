Commercial Metals Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

