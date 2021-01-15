Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 54,911 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 623,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 179,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,238,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The stock has a market cap of $294.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.