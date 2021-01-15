Community Bank of Raymore Acquires Shares of 2,000 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,859. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

