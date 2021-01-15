Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CODYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

