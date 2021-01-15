Comparing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Generation Hemp and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group 17.57% 7.58% 6.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and CoStar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $10,000.00 669.00 -$7.91 million N/A N/A CoStar Group $1.40 billion 24.45 $314.96 million $9.12 95.21

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Generation Hemp and CoStar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A CoStar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $910.09, suggesting a potential upside of 4.82%. Given CoStar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Generation Hemp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp Inc. operates as a real estate brokerage company in Denver, Colorado. It buys and sells third party owned real estate properties. The company also provides property management, property maintenance and repair services for third party owners. In addition, it is involved in the rental of warehouse property to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in December 2018. Generation Hemp Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; and CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics for the hospitality industry. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com and ForRentUniversity.com; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Signature Ads for commercial real estate professionals; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell, BizQuest, FindaFranchise online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

