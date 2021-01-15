Comparing Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Meritor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.98 billion 0.36 -$2.20 million $1.05 13.28 Meritor $3.04 billion 0.64 $245.00 million $1.12 24.10

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Modine Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Meritor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing -0.31% 9.48% 3.19% Meritor 8.02% 19.93% 2.86%

Volatility and Risk

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritor has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Modine Manufacturing and Meritor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meritor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.50%. Meritor has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.41%. Given Meritor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meritor is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Meritor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Meritor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meritor beats Modine Manufacturing on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments. The company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as power steering and transmission oil coolers; component assemblies; radiators for special applications; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. It also provides heat-exchanger and microchannel coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; commercial and industrial equipment OEMs; heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; and wholesalers of heating equipment. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications; and various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The Aftermarket and Industrial segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. The company also sells other complementary products, including third-party and private label items, which include brake shoes and friction materials; automatic slack adjusters; yokes and shafts; wheel-end hubs and drums; ABS and stability control systems; shock absorbers and air springs; and air brakes. Meritor, Inc. sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, US Gear, AxleTech, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs, their parts marketing operations, and their dealers, as well as other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

