Comparing Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44% Pinterest -32.88% -20.50% -17.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 176.03 $25.31 million $0.09 4,258.22 Pinterest $1.14 billion 38.38 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -21.90

Zoom Video Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 11 13 0 2.42 Pinterest 0 6 20 0 2.77

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus target price of $435.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $61.52, suggesting a potential downside of 13.30%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Pinterest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Pinterest on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also offers Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; and Zoom Video Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, and marketing presentations. In addition, the company provides Zoom for Developers that allows developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; and Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has partnership with ServiceNow. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

