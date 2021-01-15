Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist cut shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.32 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $5,783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

