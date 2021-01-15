Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 1.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 481,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.05. 4,011,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

