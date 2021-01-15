Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $12.35. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.