ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WISH. Cowen assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

WISH stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

