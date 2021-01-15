ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
Shares of WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.
ContextLogic Company Profile
