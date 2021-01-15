ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Shares of WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

