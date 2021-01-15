ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. ContextLogic has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

