ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $221.79

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.79 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 217.28 ($2.84), with a volume of 20787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50 ($2.82).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 207.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 202.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

