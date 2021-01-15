Contrasting Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Hyliion alerts:

5.0% of Hyliion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A VectoIQ Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hyliion has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, VectoIQ Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyliion 0 2 1 0 2.33 VectoIQ Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyliion currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Hyliion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hyliion is more favorable than VectoIQ Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyliion N/A 6.94% 0.13% VectoIQ Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75%

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition beats Hyliion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

About VectoIQ Acquisition

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.