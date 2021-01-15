Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $252.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.04 and its 200 day moving average is $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

