Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $213.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.