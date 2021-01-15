Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $146.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

