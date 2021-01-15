Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CORT stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,285.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.