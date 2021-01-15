CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

CPLG stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $397.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. Research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 222.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

