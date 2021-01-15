Coro Energy plc (CORO.L) (LON:CORO) Shares Gap Down to $0.67

Coro Energy plc (CORO.L) (LON:CORO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.64. Coro Energy plc (CORO.L) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 2,372,089 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Coro Energy plc (CORO.L) Company Profile (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Asia and the United Kingdom. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna Basin offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

