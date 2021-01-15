Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to $5.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $810.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.