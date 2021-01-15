Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.40. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$5.70.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

