Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 259,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,106,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 85.89%. The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Creative Realities by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

