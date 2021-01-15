Credit Suisse Group Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Underperform

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

