Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Shares Up 7.1%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $7.42. 242,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 44,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXDO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. Analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

