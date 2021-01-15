Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $78.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 153.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $44,824,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

