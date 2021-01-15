Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CRH by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRH by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CRH by 47.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,672. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.07. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

