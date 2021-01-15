Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 18,741,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The stock has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.