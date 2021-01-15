Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.56 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after buying an additional 1,269,669 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after buying an additional 228,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,675,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 96,079 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,396,000 after buying an additional 724,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 969,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,444. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

