Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $13.13 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NetApp worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 927,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $67.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

