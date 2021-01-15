Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $28.76 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,543,111,494.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $19.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,821. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.78. The firm has a market cap of $325.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

