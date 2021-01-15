Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,059 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.92.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $500.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

