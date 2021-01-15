Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 20,496 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after buying an additional 198,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.82. 4,515,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,660. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

