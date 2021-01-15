Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Hits $2.20 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $7,692.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.17 or 0.01322698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.91 or 0.00550086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043765 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00168698 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,368,537 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

