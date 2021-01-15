Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Tops $0.48 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $29.67 million and approximately $3,479.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00382030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.02 or 0.04020142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Coin Profile

CIX100 is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 coins. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptoindex is a listing platform with the top 100 performing coins that were selected by Cryptoindex neural network algorithm Zorex. The Cryptoindex platform provides real-time data from multiple exchanges, access to online data streaming services via API, historical data and statistical datasets, predictions, analytics, market overview & forecasts, current index structure, recently added tokens and digital assets rating system & reports. The CIX100 token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 service token used as a mean of payment to acquire products and services within the Cryptoindex ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.