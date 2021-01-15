CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CSX worth $36,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.49. 2,387,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,410. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

