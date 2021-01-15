CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $93.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

