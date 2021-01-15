Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires Shares of 3,256 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $151.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist upped their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

