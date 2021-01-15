Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

