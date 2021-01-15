Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 1,100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.