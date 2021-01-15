Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 1,760 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,503,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

