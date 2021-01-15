Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 900 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $56.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07.

