Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.35

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 47344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
CRIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $693.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 3.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.
Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.
