Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.35

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 47344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

CRIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $693.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

