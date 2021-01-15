CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $1,938,629.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

