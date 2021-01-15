CX Institutional Acquires 306 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cigna were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $220.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $227.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average is $188.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

